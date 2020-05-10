  Sunday May, 10 2020 09:57:44 AM

Cotabato City no movement day: When everyone obeys rules (Photo gallery)

Local News • 08:15 AM Sun May 10, 2020
Text and photos by Edwin O.Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Sunday is "No Movement" day in Cotabato City as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus disease.

Incidentally, today is Mother's Day. 

Being at home is the best way to celebrate Mom's Day during this pandemic.

 

