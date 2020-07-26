Cotabato City nurse, 5 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Six new more cases of coronavirus have been reported int he Soccsksargen region as of Satuday night, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said.
Three of the patients were from Gen. Santos City, one in South Cotabato, one in Sarangani and one in Cotabato City , a nurse working at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC).
Ten of the 204 confirmed cases in the region have so far recovered, the DOH said, riasing the number of patinets who hurdled the disease to 98.
See infographics below:
