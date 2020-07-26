  Sunday Jul, 26 2020 10:39:58 AM

Cotabato City nurse, 5 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12

HEALTH • 07:45 AM Sun Jul 26, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Six new more cases of coronavirus have been reported int he Soccsksargen region as of Satuday night, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said. 

Three of the patients were from Gen. Santos City, one in South Cotabato, one in Sarangani and one in Cotabato City , a nurse working at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC).

Ten of the 204 confirmed cases in the region have so far recovered, the DOH said, riasing the number of patinets who hurdled the disease to 98. 

Image may contain: text that says 'Philippines Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION Release: July 25, 2020 REPORT FOR Summary of Confirmed COVID •As number Departmen Health SOCCSKSARGEN Region confirmed COVID-19 New Confirmed COVID-19 199th 204. Confirmed case Cotabato Province Manila Cotabato Province Confirmed case waiting number Santos Manila SantosC POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported 8years female General Santos City condition POSITIVE COVID-19 Reported Confirmed Genera SantosC with history General July 14,2020 RT-PCRresult: POSITIVE COVID-19 (page oHealth Development Region 0915-783-9367 4)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Reublic the Philippines Department of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION PL Press Release: July 25, 2020 REPORT FOR COVI Confirmed COVID-19 case Confirmed case old gani Province number history Manila arrived Sarangani Province 13,2020 POSITIVE COVID-19 204th Reported Confirmed case years Cotabato City wg number condition RT-PCR POSITIVE cae COVID-19 (page 2of2) Center forHealth Development ccsksargen Region 0915 903-8789 4)-557-4916'

Image may contain: text that says 'Republico Philippines of Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SOCCSKSARGEN REGION L Press Release: July 25, 2020 REPORT FOR Update on recovered confirmed case today, reported. additional recovered confirmed New recovered been 56th 98 confirmed case earso female Sarangani Province Province reported confirmedcas Sarangani 85th reported confirmed yearso female om Cotabato Province 86th rmed reported confirme CotabatoP Sarangani arsl 136th Kudarat Province Cotabato reported yearsold Cotabato Center oHealth Development occsksargen Region 0915 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

