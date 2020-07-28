Cotabato City sets guidelines in celebrating Eid'l Adha

COTABATO CITY - Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi today issued Executive Order No. 358 that defined guidelines on the celebration of Eid'ul Adha in the city on Friday, July 31.

The celebration of Eid'l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice actually starts on Thursday night (July 30) and ends on Friday night, (July 31)

It is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

See infographics below