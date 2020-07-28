  Tuesday Jul, 28 2020 09:19:47 PM

Cotabato City sets guidelines in celebrating Eid'l Adha

Local News • 09:30 AM Tue Jul 28, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photo courtesy of Al Khalid Travel and Tours.

COTABATO CITY -  Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi today issued Executive Order No. 358 that defined  guidelines on the celebration of Eid'ul Adha in the city on Friday, July 31.

The celebration of Eid'l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice actually starts on Thursday night (July 30) and ends on Friday night, (July 31)

It is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God's command.

See infographics below

Image may contain: text that says 'OF CORASIO ANNOUNCEMENT CITY MAYOR FRANCES CYNTHIA GUIANI-SAYADI SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER 358, WHICH PROVIDES GUIDELINES ON THE CELEBRATION OF EID'L ADHA IN COTABATO 1 *The EO states that Eid prayers will be performed inside MOSQUES, BUILDINGS, and other CLOSED ESTABLISHMENTS. *NO EID PRAYERS WILL PERFORMED OUTDOORS OPEN SPACES. All personnel where the Eid prayer will be conducted able to ensure the guidelines stated in EO No. 356 COVID-19 Containment Order followed. *Penalties wear distancing, be imposed upon masks, observe follow other minimum health standards. #STAYSAFECOTABATO CITY cotabatocity.ph'

