Cotabato City student studying in Davao tested positive of COVID-19, 2 others from Region 12 also positive

COTABATO CITY – An 18-year-old male student stranded for two months in Davao City and availed the Balik-Bahay program of the city government of Cotabato to return home was tested positive of COVID-19, city government officials.

Dr. Meyasser Patadon, the city health officer of Cotabato, confirmed the eight COVID-19 positive patient in the city contaminated by the dreaded disease. He is now in an isolation center.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, we are more worried doon sa mga silent spreader, yung mga asymptomatic, yung mga walang nararamdaman, but carries the virus,” Patadon said.

The latest patient is asymptomatic.

A second batch of students composed of 39 persons had arrived in Cotabato City Wednesday, May 13.

Patadon said that immediately they conducted triaging to these persons as part of standard operating procedures. However, rapid testing results of the 39 persons showed that four was positive.

Swabs were taken from the four for confirmatory tests which resulted in one positive while three others turned out negative.

“He will undergo 14 day quarantine in the isolation facility and during these days after another swab test will be undertaken," Patadon added. "If he turns out negative, he will be released."

Last Friday, the 7th COVID-19 patient was identified as 26-year old male government employee. He is symptomatic, according to DOH-12.

As of now, two positive cases in Cotabato City are closely monitored.

Mayor Cynthia Guaini-Sayadi said this evening that the city has intensified the massive contact tracing and encouraging all barangays to establish isolation rooms.

Sayadi reiterated to her constituents to maintain wearing of face masks when in public, disinfect always, observe coughing and sneezing etiquette and maintain social distancing.

Under General Community Quarantine status of the city, number coding will continue to be implemented, along with a “No Movement Sunday” and window hours for those who are holding quarantine passes.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Dr. Danda Juanday announced that anytime next week the city could avail the confirmatory testing facilities of Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

“I was informed they can accommodate at least 70 confirmatory test a day, for now what we are awaiting for the rapid testing kits we had ordered," Juanday said.

Across the Soccsargen Region, two more patients have been tested positive of COVID-19.

The DOH Soccsksargen said a 25-year-old male from South Cotabato is currently under municipal isolation facility. His travel history is still under investigation. He was the 19th patient in the region.

The 20th patient is a 43-year-old male from North Cotabato who has travel history to Misamis Oriental and is now confined in a hospital but remained stable.

See DOH-12 infographics below: