Cotabato City villagers mourn passing of ambushed chairperson

COTABATO CITY – Villages of Barangay Bagua Mother here mourned the death of Chairperson Bai Ella Biruar who was injured in a daylight ambush but died Tuesday.

“I know you have fulfilled a lot in your short lifetime but your passing is still too soon,” Cotabato City Councilor Bruce Matabalao said in his social media posts.

Biruar succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in a private hospital here.

Bai Allyzha, a resident of Barangay Bagua, said thousands joined the burial of Biruar hours after she expired in a private hospital here.

“You are a good leader, why they did it to you,” Maslamama Kasan, another resident, said in vernacular.

Cotabato City Councilor Butch Abu was also saddened by the untimely demise of a good and dedicated leader. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Kap Bai Ella Biruar,” Abu said.

Colonel Portia Manalad, Cotabato City police director, said police are still awaiting statement form the victim’s family.

Manalad said police are looking at “personal grudge” and “work related” as possible motive in the shooting that occurred at past 12 noon along Manday road in Barangay Bagua Mother.

Biruar was driving the white Toyota Fortuner along with two lady aides on Tuesday, January 28, when gunmen on motorbike opened fire using cal. 45 pistols.