Cotabato City worker recovers from COVID-19 infection
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region on Monday reported that the 17th patient of coronavirus has been tested negative in the repeat COVID-19 test.
PH12238, a 26-year-old male from Matalam, North Cotabato who works at the Cotabato City local govenrment, is now in stable condition.
2 NPAs killed in extortion entrapment operation
SULTAN KUDARAT --- A combined Army-police team killed in a clash Sunday two New People’s Army guerillas extorting “protection money” from farmers...
May the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ enlighten the eyes of our hearts, that we may know what is the hope that belongs to his call
READING 12 PT 3:12-15A, 17-18
Beloved:
Wait for and hasten the coming of the day of God,
because of which the heavens will be...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 1, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. REGION 12 at BARMM, nasa ilalim na ng Modified General Community Quarantine...
MOH-BARMM to probe COVID-19 “local transmission” in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY – Health authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Regioon in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has ordered an investigation why a student who...