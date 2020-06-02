  Tuesday Jun, 02 2020 12:45:57 PM

Cotabato City worker recovers from COVID-19 infection

Local News • 06:45 AM Tue Jun 2, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region on Monday reported that the 17th patient of coronavirus has been tested negative in the repeat COVID-19 test.

PH12238, a 26-year-old male from Matalam, North Cotabato who works at the Cotabato City local govenrment, is now in stable condition.

 

