Cotabato City's 40-bed COVID-19 isolation facility opened

COTABATO CITY --- Officials launched Wednesday the city’s 40-bed COVID-19 isolation facility whose operation the city mayor’s office and the Department of Health-12 shall jointly oversee.

Aristides Tan, regional director of DOH-12, told reporters the facility was built according to specifications of the health department.

He said the DOH-12 is thankful to the Cotabato City government for embarking on the project that the office of Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi started setting up in April.

The isolation facility is not too distant from the Cotabato Regional Medical Center, which also has a confinement area for COVID-19 patients.

In a message during the symbolic launching of the facility, Guiani-Sayadi urged city residents to take more serious precautions to avoid getting infected with coronavirus.

There are now cases of coronavirus infections in nearby towns in Maguindanao that the provincial health office discovered in recent weeks.

Guiani-Sayadi has also expressed gratitude to the city health office, the DOH-12, the police, barangay officials, volunteer groups and members of the 1st Marine Brigade for supporting extensively the city government’s war on coronavirus.