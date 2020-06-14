  Sunday Jun, 14 2020 08:45:12 PM

Cotabato City's 9-month old COVID-19 positive recovers

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Sun Jun 14, 2020
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY -- A 9-month old baby boy, Cotabato City's 10th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient and the region's 24th, has survived the virus after he recovered, the Department of Health (DOH-Soccsksargen region) reported Sunday. 

He has history of exposure to the 23rd COVID-19 patient, his 11-year-old sister who had close association with the city's 8th COVID-19 patient, an employee of Cotabato City govenrment. 

Cotabato City now has nine patients who have recovered. 

 

Image may contain: text

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City's 9-month old COVID-19 positive recovers

COTABATO CITY -- A 9-month old baby boy, Cotabato City's 10th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient and the region's 24th, has survived the virus...

`Bigtime' shabu trafficker in Lanao del Sur arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized shabu, an assault rifle, a grenade launcher and fragmentation grenades from a drug dealer arrested Saturday in...

Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap

NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in...

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure or none at all due to heavy rain

Announcement from Metro Cotabato Water District :

Water Service Advisory

What: Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water

When...

2 cops die as ASG attacks Sulu police station

COTABATO CITY - Two policemen were killed while two othrs were wounded when suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group launched a daring attack on the...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208