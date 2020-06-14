Cotabato City's 9-month old COVID-19 positive recovers

COTABATO CITY -- A 9-month old baby boy, Cotabato City's 10th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient and the region's 24th, has survived the virus after he recovered, the Department of Health (DOH-Soccsksargen region) reported Sunday.

He has history of exposure to the 23rd COVID-19 patient, his 11-year-old sister who had close association with the city's 8th COVID-19 patient, an employee of Cotabato City govenrment.

Cotabato City now has nine patients who have recovered.