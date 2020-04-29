Cotabato H2O district office opens April 29 to accept bill payments
SAP recipients sa Koronadal nagsauli ng tinaggap na ayuda, halaga umabot ng P1-M
KORONADAL CITY - Isinauli ng mga dapat sanay beneficiary ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP) sa Koronadal City ang mahigit sa isang milyong piso...
COTABATO CITY - Starting today, April 29, the Cotabato City Water District will partially open portion of its newly constructed MCWD building near...
Philippine bishops to consecrate nation to Mary
MANILA - The Philippines, through its archdioceses and dioceses, will be consecrated to the care of the Blessed Mother amid the coronavirus...
Memorial of Saint Catherine of Siena, virgin and doctor of the Church
Lectionary: 275
BARMM to implement General Community Quarantine on May 1
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid-19 will implement General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in the Bangsamoro...