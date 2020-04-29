  Wednesday Apr, 29 2020 11:33:49 AM

Cotabato H2O district office opens April 29 to accept bill payments

Local News
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Starting today, April 29, the Cotabato City Water District will partially open portion of its newly constructed MCWD building near City Mall to accept bill payments only.

 

 

