Cotabato health frontliner hurt in highway crash

Local News • 22:15 PM Sat Sep 5, 2020
Ferdinandh Cabrera

Breaking!

Male staff of Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) was badly hurt after a motorcycle crash about 8 p.m. along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City.

The mishap occurred while the city was observing a no-movement Saturday.

An ambulance of ND hospital that happened to pass by with the help of other passersby nurses of CRMC and security guard of MCWD and a policemen helped the victim board a rescue ambulance.

Note: Despite there were nurses and vehicles sorrounding and assisting the victim, they have to wait for ambulance with trauma equipment to handle him as standard operating procedures in assisting a crash victim with serious head and body injuries.

Victim identified as Rodel Tingcang. He is now in the CRMC.

