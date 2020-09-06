Cotabato health frontliner hurt in highway crash

Breaking!

Male staff of Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) was badly hurt after a motorcycle crash about 8 p.m. along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City.

The mishap occurred while the city was observing a no-movement Saturday.

An ambulance of ND hospital that happened to pass by with the help of other passersby nurses of CRMC and security guard of MCWD and a policemen helped the victim board a rescue ambulance.

Note: Despite there were nurses and vehicles sorrounding and assisting the victim, they have to wait for ambulance with trauma equipment to handle him as standard operating procedures in assisting a crash victim with serious head and body injuries.

Victim identified as Rodel Tingcang. He is now in the CRMC.