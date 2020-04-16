Cotabato Ice Plant Inc ceases operation starting May 1
Cotabato Water district to start accepting payment of bills on April 20
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District today announces that it will begin accepting water bill payments starting April 20, Monday....
Region 12 farmers earn P1.5-M from DA's Kadiwa program
KORONADAL CITY - Individual farmers, farmer cooperatives as well as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs that joined the roll-out of the...
Improvised explosives found in Guindulungan
MAGUINDANAO --- Army bomb experts promptly defused Wednesday two roadside bombs that villagers found in separate spots in Guindulungan town. ...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Ice Plant Incorporated (CIPI), one of the remaining ice producers in the city, will cease operation permanently...
