Cotabato Ice plant temporarily halts operation to help prevent spread of COVID-19
COTABTO CITY -- The Cotabato Ice Plant, Incorporated (CIPI), the leading supplier of ice blocks located inside the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) compound, has decided to temporary cease operation starting Wednesday to help the government contain the spread of coronavirus.
In a statement, CIPI said: "In light of the evolving COVID–19 situation and because we value your health and safety, we wish to announce the temporary closure of our business operation."
When the health situation improves, the ice plant will resume operations.
BARMM locating companions of preachers afflicted with COVID-19
COTABATO CITY --- Authorities have launched a search for the 215 Tabligh missionaries who joined a religious gathering in Malaysia last month...
COVID-19: Lanao Sur, Marawi under "community quarantine"
The province of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City have been placed under "community quarantine" after a man from Marawi City who attended a religious...
Cotabato Ice plant temporarily halts operation to help prevent spread of COVID-19
COTABTO CITY -- The Cotabato Ice Plant, Incorporated (CIPI), the leading supplier of ice blocks located inside the Cotabato Light and Power...
Cotabato Province, we are now on PRE-EMPTIVE LOCKDOWN
Cotabato Province, we are now on PRE-EMPTIVE LOCKDOWN
Everybody, please cooperate.
EO 21: EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING PRE-EMPTIVE...
COVID-19: Cotabato City issues new guidelines re: lockdown
Now that Cotabato City is imposing a lockdown, new guidelines are now in place for everyone to follow:
1. The 8PM - 5AM Safety and...