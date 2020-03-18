Cotabato Ice plant temporarily halts operation to help prevent spread of COVID-19

COTABTO CITY -- The Cotabato Ice Plant, Incorporated (CIPI), the leading supplier of ice blocks located inside the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) compound, has decided to temporary cease operation starting Wednesday to help the government contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, CIPI said: "In light of the evolving COVID–19 situation and because we value your health and safety, we wish to announce the temporary closure of our business operation."

When the health situation improves, the ice plant will resume operations.