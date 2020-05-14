Cotabato Light advisory on February bills
COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) reminds its consumers of their bills to be settled as soon as possible to avoid disconnection.
Below is the notice:
To all our Valued Customers,
Please be informed that accounts with balances from bills due before the start of ECQ, March 15 (February bills) will be subject for disconnection.
Balances from bills with due dates falling within ECQ period (March 16 to April 30) can be paid in four (4) installments. First installment will be applied in May bill.
For more information, please call our customer service hotline or send us a message on FB and Twitter.
Please be guided.
Cops nab man for gun possession while queuing for SAP fund
COTABATO CITY – A 45-year-old man hoping to avail of financial subsidy from the government during this pandemic and was about to receive his...
Cotabato Light advisory on February bills
COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) reminds its consumers of their bills to be settled as soon as possible to...
Poor kids get support from Cotabato City police
COTABATO CITY --- A hundred children belonging to impoverished families benefited from a police COVID-19 quarantine outreach mission Thursday....
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 14, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. LOW RISK areas, kabilang ang BARMM at region 12, isasailalim pa rin sa...
Law enforcers, OPAPP, and OCD join Bangsamoro IATF to strengthen fight against Covid-19
COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government's efforts to fight Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) double as its task force welcomes new members during the...