  Thursday May, 14 2020 10:01:50 PM

Cotabato Light advisory on February bills

Breaking News • 20:15 PM Thu May 14, 2020
12
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) reminds its consumers of their bills to be settled as soon as possible to avoid disconnection. 

Below is the notice: 

To all our Valued Customers,

Please be informed that accounts with balances from bills due before the start of ECQ, March 15 (February bills) will be subject for disconnection.

Balances from bills with due dates falling within ECQ period (March 16 to April 30) can be paid in four (4) installments. First installment will be applied in May bill.

For more information, please call our customer service hotline or send us a message on FB and Twitter.

Please be guided.

