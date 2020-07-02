Cotabato Light announces July 6 power interruption
Sarangani man tests positive of coronavirus
COTABATO CITY - A male who has traveled history to Manila was the latest Covid-19 patinet in the Soccsksargen region, the Dept of Health said....
COTABATO CITY - Power interruption will be experienced along Nayon Shariff Kabunsuan in Barnagay Rosary Heights 3 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. to...
Cops kill 2 men who 'resisted arrest' in NoCot
COTABATO CITY – A law enforcement operation turned bloody in Matalam, North Cotabato when two men fired at authorities on Tuesday...
'Terror group member' slain in SoCot clash
GENERAL SANTOS CITY – An alleged member of an Islamic State-inspired local terrorist group was killed while three others managed...
READI contingent to assist deportees from Malaysia
COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government dispatched Wednesday to Zamboanga City an emergency response team to assist thousands...