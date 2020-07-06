Cotabato Light announces July 6 power interruption
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that residents of Nayon Shariff Kabunsuan in Barnagay Poblacion 3 will...
COVID 19 positive patient recorded in Region 12; coronavirus positive from Kidapawan dies
KORONADAL CITY - A 30-year-old female from Sarangani province who recently traveled from Manila to Sarangani is the 74th Covid-19 positive...
Bangsamoro looking to have representation in the Anti-Terrorism Council
COTABATO CITY – In a statement released on July 4, Saturday, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said that the Bangsamoro...
Pope Francis makes donation to World Food Programme as pandemic causes rising hunger
VATICAN — Pope Francis has made a donation to the World Food Programme as the organization works to feed 270 million people this year amid rising...
Six more NPAs yield to 6th ID
KORONADAL CITY --- Six more members of the New People’s Army in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered to the military Friday.
The five NPAs...