  Monday Jul, 06 2020

Cotabato Light announces July 6 power interruption

Jul 5, 2020
43
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that residents of Nayon Shariff Kabunsuan in Barnagay Poblacion 3 will experience power interruption. 

