Cotabato Light announces on-line power bill payment scheme

ACCREDITED PAYMENT CENTERS:

Here are the easiest and fastest ways to settle your bills in the comfort of your own home thru online app via PayMaya, Gcash, Union Bank and Bayad Center. (Refer to attached guide)

For other options, you may check the list below or refer to the back portion of your bill.

• CIS Bayad Center

(Agencia Cirilo branches, Agencia De Oro, front Superama Magallanes St., 3 Ace Pawnshop Magallanes St., LBC branches, Loaded Air Express Ticketing Station Bajunaid Bldg Jose Lim St., P Mark Pawnshop Old Market Cot.City, Vantage Financial Corp. front Elena V. Co Hardware Quezon Ave., & Western Union branches).

• EC Pay

(RD Pawnshop branches, Feroce Pawnshop branches, Dalton Pawnshop branches, 3G Pawnshop branches & Regent Pawnshop Nr. Elena V Co. Hardware Cot. City).

• Cebuana Lhuillier and MLhuillier branches.

• Customers in Datu Odin Sinsuat may pay at:

RD Pawnshop, National Highway, Broce;

RD Pawnshop, Crossing Awang;

MLhuillier, Door 2 Bebana Bldg, Awang;

Cebuana Lhuillier, Fernando Bldg, Crossing Awang;

Cebuana Lhuillier, Sahid Mamadsual Bldg., Tenorio.

• Customers in Sultan Kudarat may pay at:

MLhuillier, National Highway, front Caltex, Bulalo.

• You may also pay at the comfort of your home via online app: UBP, GCash, Paymaya and Bayad center.

Another reference thru our website http://www.cotabatolight.com/index.php

For other concerns, you may still reach us 24/7 through fb, twitter, email and our hotline numbers.

Saving energy is a bright idea while staying at home.

Stay safe always!