Cotabato Light announces on-line power bill payment scheme

John M. Unson
One of the victims in the Kabacan mass killing lay dead while police conduct post crime probe. (Contributed photo from DXND)

COTABATO CITY -- The police has activated an interim group to probe on Saturday’s fatal ambush of nine Moro motorists in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Col. Henry Villar, director of the North Cotabato provincial police, said Sunday the special investigation task group, or SITG, shall enlist the help of local officials and other sectors that can help put closure to the case.

Local police probers said the victims, riding separate motorcycles, were ambushed by five men armed with assault rifles in Barangay Aringgay, while en route to the town center of Kabacan.

Police forensic experts found empty shells of calibers 5.56, .30 Carbine and .45 cartridges in the crime scene.

The culprits are still at large.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, said Sunday she is thankful to Villar for organizing an SITG that would look into the carnage.

The SITG shall be comprised of the Kabacan municipal police personnel, agents from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and representatives from the North Cotabato provincial police office.

Major Peter Pinalgan, chief of the Kabacan municipal police, said they have tapped the support of barangay officials in trying to identify the gunmen responsible for the death of the nine Moro men. 

