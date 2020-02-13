Cotabato Light announces new bill form, new contact numbers

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced that starting February bill, Cotabato Light will use new electric bill form. Starting February 2020 cycle billing, the green and red shaded bill will no longer be used.

Also, the power firm announces its new contact numbers.

These are: Globe: 0966-302-6299 and Smart: 0939-606-6999.