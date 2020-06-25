Cotabato Light announces power interruption in 3 SK villages

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces power interruption on June 27, Saturday, in three villages of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

These areas are Barrio Manobo, Barrio Katuli, Barrio Mulaog.

The scheduled power cut was to be done to ensure the safety of linemen working on the relocation of the primary pole in the affected villages.

Power will be immeidately resumed once the job is done ahead of schedule.