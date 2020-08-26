  Wednesday Aug, 26 2020 01:17:06 PM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in Barangay RH-10, Cotabato City

Local News • 11:30 AM Wed Aug 26, 2020
14
By: 
Arlen Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company vowed to restore power as soon as possible.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in Barangay RH-10, Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company vowed to restore power as soon as possible.

Former CBCP President retired Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away

MANILA - Retired Archbishop Oscar Cruz has died while undergoing medication at Cardinal Santos Hospital Wednesday morning.  He was 85....

Agents rescue minor, arrest 4 drug den operators in Cotabato City 

COTABATO CITY --- State agents arrested Tuesday four traffickers and rescued a child they used as courier in operating a clandestine drug den here...

Army foils another Central Mindanao bombing attempt

MAGUINDANAO --- Army intelligence agents killed in a shootout before dawn Wednesday a bomber carrying a powerful improvised explosive device....

Gov. Catamco graces CLOA distribution in 2 Cotabato towns, vows aid to beneficiaries

ARAKAN, North Cotabato -- Governor Nancy Catamco today personally witnessed the ceremonial distribution of the Certificate of Land Ownership Award (...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267