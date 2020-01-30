  Thursday Jan, 30 2020 01:56:22 AM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Feb. 1

Local News • 16:45 PM Wed Jan 29, 2020
31
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate upgrading of primary line, the Cotabato Light and Power Company announces power interruption on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 along portions of Barrio Pagagao, Tamontaka, Cotabato City.

