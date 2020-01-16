Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Jan 18
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate upgrading of power lines in Barangay Tamontaka, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is announcing power interruption in portions of Barangays Tamontaka Mohter, and Tamontaka 1-5 on Saturday.
The interruption will start from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
