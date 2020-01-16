  Thursday Jan, 16 2020 05:06:45 PM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Jan 18

Local News • 07:00 AM Thu Jan 16, 2020
43
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate upgrading of power lines in Barangay Tamontaka, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is announcing power interruption in portions of Barangays Tamontaka Mohter, and Tamontaka 1-5 on Saturday.

The interruption will start from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM eyes for skilled, competent workers

COTABATO CITY — In pursuit of quality public service in the Bangsamoro region, the Bangsamoro Government is eyeing for skilled and competent...

BARMM eyes for skilled, competent workers

COTABATO CITY — In pursuit of quality public service in the Bangsamoro region, the Bangsamoro Government is eyeing for skilled and competent...

Police still sifting through bloody Cotabato gun fight

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are still trying to put closure to Wednesday's gunfight in the city that left a gunman dead and injured three...

Police neutralize suspect in Lanao Sur murders

LANAO DEL SUR --- Police agents shot dead Wednesday an uncooperative suspect in the Nov. 10, 2019 ambush of Mayor Nasser Pangandaman of...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Jan 18

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate upgrading of power lines in Barangay Tamontaka, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is announcing...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208