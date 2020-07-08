Cotabato Light announces power interruption for July 12
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced its whole franchise area will experience power on Sunday, July 12.
The interruption, which will last an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon, was to facilitate the transfer of Cotabato Light and Maguindanao Electric Coperative M4 to Tacurong and vice versa.
