Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 23
Advisory:
NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, May 23, 2020 (Saturday) - 8-8:30am and 11:30 am-12:00 nn.
This is to facilitate the transfer of Magelco M2 & M5 of load from Tacurong substation and normalization afterwards. Thank you.
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 23
Advisory:
NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, May 23, 2020 (Saturday) - 8-8:30am and 11:30 am-12:00 nn....
NCMF: Fasting ends on Sunday
EID'L FITR WILL BE ON SUNDAY, MAY 24!!! NCMF-BUREAU OF MUSLIM CULTURAL AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES: NO MOON SIGHTED TONIGHT
MAY 22 | The NCMF-Bureau...
22 year old male student is BARMM's 12th COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive case in the...
Loose talks spark tension in Guindulungan `rido' sites
MAGUINDANAO --- Insinuations by two enemy Moro groups in Guindulungan town that each has improvised explosive devices they can use against each...
360 SK upland farmers get palay seeds
The Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA 12) distributed upland rice seeds to farmers in three towns of the province of Sultan Kudarat (SK...