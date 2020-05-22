  Friday May, 22 2020 11:01:48 PM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 23

Local News • 21:15 PM Fri May 22, 2020
20
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Advisory:

NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, May 23, 2020 (Saturday) - 8-8:30am and 11:30 am-12:00 nn.

This is to facilitate the transfer of Magelco M2 & M5 of load from Tacurong substation and normalization afterwards. Thank you.

