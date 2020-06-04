  Thursday Jun, 04 2020 05:53:00 PM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption on Sunday

Local News • 14:45 PM Thu Jun 4, 2020
27
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that the whole franchise area will experience an hour long power interruption on June 7.

The interruption will start 8 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m.

