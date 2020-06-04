Cotabato Light announces power interruption on Sunday
4 arrested in Cotabato City, Lanao Sur anti-narc operations
COTABATO CITY --- Four government “high-value targets” fell in separate drug entrapment operations here and in Lanao del Sur Wednesday.
...
Cotabato City's 40-bed COVID-19 isolation facility opened
COTABATO CITY --- Officials launched Wednesday the city’s 40-bed COVID-19 isolation facility whose operation the city mayor’s office and the...
Koronadal nurse na under quarantine, tumakas, pinaghahanap ng mga otoridad
KORONADAL CITY - Nanawagan si Koronadal Acting City Health Officer Dr. Edito Vego sa publiko na tumulong sa paghahanap kay Rolyn Rey Entano. Ayon...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced that the whole franchise area will experience an hour long power interruption...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 4, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. Maguindanao massacre witness, nakaligtas pero driver nito, patay sa...