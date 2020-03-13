Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sunday, March 15
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a franchise-wide 30-minute power interruption on Sunday, March 15 due to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled power interruption.
The interruption will come at 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
In a statement, the Cotabato Light said the interruption has to be imposed to facilitate transfer of power supply from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong Substation due to scheduled cold line replacement of thier structures and the shifting back and normalilzation of loads.
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sunday, March 15
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a franchise-wide 30-minute power interruption on Sunday,...
Kidapawan exec imposes stricter measures vs. COVID-19
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Mayor Joseph Evangelista of Kidapawan City today suspended classes in all levels, both public and private schools as part of the...
Simula March 18, end of school year na sa Koronadal
Reminders from the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent to all Schoolheads
1. All graduating students/pupils are no longer...
Lamitan LGU ramps up anti-COVID-19 drive
COTABATO CITY --- Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan City issued Thursday Executive Order 08-2020 that temporarily banned all gatherings in any of...
Fire prevention month: Cotabato Light issues fire prevention tips
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has issued safety tips to prevent household fire to be observed consistently...