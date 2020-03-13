  Friday Mar, 13 2020 06:29:53 PM

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sunday, March 15

Local News • 17:30 PM Fri Mar 13, 2020
21
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a franchise-wide 30-minute power interruption on Sunday, March 15 due to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled power interruption.

The interruption will come at 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. 

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said the interruption has to be imposed to facilitate transfer of power supply from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong Substation due to scheduled cold line replacement of thier structures and the shifting back and normalilzation of loads.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sunday, March 15

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a franchise-wide 30-minute power interruption on Sunday,...

Kidapawan exec imposes stricter measures vs. COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Mayor Joseph Evangelista of Kidapawan City today suspended classes in all levels, both public and private schools as part of the...

Simula March 18, end of school year na sa Koronadal

Reminders from the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent to all Schoolheads

1. All graduating students/pupils are no longer...

Lamitan LGU ramps up anti-COVID-19 drive

COTABATO CITY --- Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan City issued Thursday Executive Order 08-2020 that temporarily banned all gatherings in any of...

Fire prevention month: Cotabato Light issues fire prevention tips

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has issued safety tips to prevent household fire to be observed consistently...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208