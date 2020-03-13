Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sunday, March 15

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a franchise-wide 30-minute power interruption on Sunday, March 15 due to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled power interruption.

The interruption will come at 8:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

In a statement, the Cotabato Light said the interruption has to be imposed to facilitate transfer of power supply from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong Substation due to scheduled cold line replacement of thier structures and the shifting back and normalilzation of loads.