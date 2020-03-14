Cotabato Light announces power scheduled interruption on March 18

COTABATO CITY - Residents leaving in Sitio Capiton, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao will experience a 4-hour power interruption on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Cotabato Light and Power Comnpany (Cotabato Light) announced today.

The interruption will come at 8 a.m. until 12 noon to facilitate rotten pole replacement in the area, the Cotabato Light said.