Cotabato Light announces power scheduled interruption on March 18
COTABATO CITY - Residents leaving in Sitio Capiton, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao will experience a 4-hour power interruption on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Cotabato Light and Power Comnpany (Cotabato Light) announced today.
The interruption will come at 8 a.m. until 12 noon to facilitate rotten pole replacement in the area, the Cotabato Light said.
Return of Maranaws to Lanao Sur due to Metro Manila COVID-19 scare expected
COTABATO CITY --- Officials are anticipating an “exodus” to Lanao del Sur from Metro Manila of Maranaw merchants and their families due to...
3 more Dawlah Islamiya bandits killed in Maguindanao hostilities
COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers on Saturday found three more dead Dawlah Islamiya gunmen killed by soldiers in clashes this week in upland areas in...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 14, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. High Valued Drug Suspect, patay sa anti-illegal drugs operation ng mga...
Fire hits Lebak public market
LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - A fire of still unknown origin gutted down portions of the public market (Agora 4) of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat Friday dawn....