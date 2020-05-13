  Wednesday May, 13 2020 11:00:06 PM

Cotabato Light announces scheduled power interruption

Local News • 21:00 PM Wed May 13, 2020
13
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - A power interruption was scheduled by the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) to replace rotton wooden posts in Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.   

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces scheduled power interruption

COTABATO CITY - A power interruption was scheduled by the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) to replace rotton wooden posts in...

Governor Catamco settles “rido” in Matalam, lets parties sign peace pact

CARMEN, North Cotabato – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today convened the warring families in Matalam, North Cotabato and successfully convinced the...

Bangsamoro schools brace for changes in 'New Normal'

COTABATO CITY  - Schools in the Bangsamoro region may yet shift to online or distance learning mode, even as education officials brace for the “...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 13, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. REGION 12 at BARMM, itinuturing nang low risk areas ng National Inter-Agency...

Remain in me as I remain in you, says the Lord

READING 1ACTS 15:1-6

Some who had come down from Judea were instructing the brothers,
“Unless you are circumcised according to the...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208