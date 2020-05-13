Cotabato Light announces scheduled power interruption
COTABATO CITY - A power interruption was scheduled by the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) to replace rotton wooden posts in...
Governor Catamco settles “rido” in Matalam, lets parties sign peace pact
CARMEN, North Cotabato – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today convened the warring families in Matalam, North Cotabato and successfully convinced the...
Bangsamoro schools brace for changes in 'New Normal'
COTABATO CITY - Schools in the Bangsamoro region may yet shift to online or distance learning mode, even as education officials brace for the “...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 13, 2020)
1. REGION 12 at BARMM, itinuturing nang low risk areas ng National Inter-Agency...
Remain in me as I remain in you, says the Lord
READING 1ACTS 15:1-6
Some who had come down from Judea were instructing the brothers,
“Unless you are circumcised according to the...