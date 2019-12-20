Cotabato Light announces sked of customer service centers during holidays
BARMM pushes for quality education and advanced skills development in the region
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) is set to create a complete and...
Director II Omar Saikol takes over EMB XII leadership
In line with the DENR Special Order 2019-1031 signed by Secretary Roy A. Cimatu, EMB...
1st ever ice plant in Basilan's fishing capital rising
COTABATO CITY --- This is good for the fishery sector in the now markedly peaceful island province of Basilan.
Thousands...
4 top BIFF officials surrender in Maguindanao
Four top-ranking officials of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters under the Bungos faction laid down their arms in Maguindanao on Thursday...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announces schedules of its accredited customer service centers during the Yuletide...