Cotabato Light braces for "re-entry" with safety and wellness as top priority

COTABATO CITY - With areas around the country slowly lifting the enhanced community quarantine, a number of establishments are now preparing for the careful process of returning to office.

AboitizPower distribution unit Cotabato Light has begun the first phase of its back-to-work protocol, which involves the testing of team members to ensure their safety and wellness before they head back to their offices.

The company’s team members who had previously been on facility quarantine since March 18 have now also returned to their respective families after being tested.

On May 6, through the service of the medical frontliners of the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), Cotabato Light administered rapid tests to its first batch of fifty (50) team members in preparation for the limited re-opening of the Cotabato Light office.

To cater to customers’ payments and other related transactions, the Cotabato Light office located along Sinsuat Avenue will temporarily open beginning May 11, from 8 AM - 12 NN, and 1 PM - 5 PM. The Cotabato Light accredited full customer service center at Alnor Commercial Complex shall remain open every Monday to Saturday from 7:30 PM - 5 PM.

Cotabato Light will continue to undertake steps to strengthen measures amid the country’s fight against COVID-19. Following the strict and cautious implementation of health protocols and guidelines, Cotabato Light emphasizes the safety of its employees, contractors, stakeholders, and customers.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It advances business and communities by providing reliable and ample power supply at a reasonable and competitive price, and with the least adverse effects on the environment and host communities.

The company is one of the largest power producers in the Philippines with a balanced portfolio of assets located across the country. It is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy with several