Cotabato Light continues to support communities affected by COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - As the country continues to fight novel coronvirus disease (COVID-19), many communities struggle to keep up with the effects brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), an AboitizPower distribution utility, actively seeks to provide assistance to those affected in its franchise area.

The employees of Cotabato Light offered their support for the local government of Cotabato City, donating an arsenal of medical supplies.

The donations include 5,950 surgical masks, 3,500 pairs of nitrile gloves along with 82 pairs of surgical gloves, 695 N95 masks, and 10 units of IR thermometers.

The donations were turned over to the city’s local government and received by the Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Kitem D. Kadatuan, Jr, Chief of Staff Atty. Jarissa G. Guiani, and City Administrator Dr. Danda N. Juanday, all of whom were very thankful for the timely donations.

Cotabato Light also extended help to the Bahay Maria Foundation, a home for the aged and the sick, providing them with sacks of rice, canned goods, and other food items.

The members of the foundation expressed their gratitude for the company’s provisions, thanking the employees for their continued support for the city’s elderly constituents.

The AboitizPower unit worked hand in hand with the frontliners of Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC), the primary COVID-19 testing and care center in Cotabato City and nearby municipalities.

Received by Chief of Hospital Dr. Helen Yambao, Cotabato Light was able to distribute a much-needed array of medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support the health workers in the battle against the effects of the virus.

These support initiatives of Cotabato Light come off the heels of several other projects in collaboration with the Cotabato City local government and CRMC over the past few months.

AboitizPower and its subsidiaries continue to lend assistance to host communities, especially for those most affected by the pandemic.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It advances business and communities by providing reliable and ample power supply at a reasonable and competitive price, and with the least adverse effects on the environment and host communities.

The company is one of the largest power producers in the Philippines with a balanced portfolio of assets located across the country. It is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy with several hydroelectric, geothermal and solar power generation facilities. It also has thermal power plants in its generation portfolio to support the baseload and peak energy demands of the country.

The company also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including the second and third largest private utilities in the country.

In the next 10 years, AboitizPower looks to significantly expand its Cleanergy portfolio, in support of the government's efforts to promote renewable energy in the country and as the company's contribution to the global renewable energy targets. Sixty-five percent (65%) of AboitizPower's new capacities will be sourced from renewables, resulting in an almost 50:50 Cleanergy and thermal capacity mix by 2029.