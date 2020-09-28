  Monday Sep, 28 2020 08:02:14 PM

Cotabato Light donates transistor radios for students in need

Local News • 14:00 PM Mon Sep 28, 2020
By: 
MARIA LEENE CAMO, Corporate Communication, ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION

COTABATO CITY - The need for students to continue pursuing education during the pandemic has proven to be challenging for many.

The shift from face-to-face learning has been a difficult adjustment, especially for those who do not have reliable access to the Internet or computers.

Recognizing the challenges brought upon by distance learning, the Department of Education (DepEd) understands that radio-based learning programs are more viable for many of the country’s constituents.

AboitizPower unit Cotabato Light also heeded the responsibility of providing for its local youth through donations meant to assist students based in far-flung areas with little to no internet access at all.

The “Kaibigans” of Cotabato Light gladly lent a helping hand to their local DepEd division office by offering 300 transistor radios for students’ educational purposes, as the school year proceeds amid the new normal.

Cotabato Schools Division Superintendent Concepcion F. Balawag, Phd CESO V, expressed her gratitude for the timely assistance provided by the group during a time where all are experiencing “volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous” (VUCA) circumstances.

School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD) chief Johnny G. Balawag also thanked the distribution utility with some words of appreciation: “Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa Cotabato Light sa patuloy na pagtulong sa DepEd. Isang napakahalaga ito sa ating hangarin ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon lalo na sa panahon ngayon.”

With most institutions committing to full readjustments in order to adapt to the new normal, AboitizPower and its business units continue to stand with their local communities to help in any way possible.

