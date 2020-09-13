  Sunday Sep, 13 2020 04:34:23 PM

Cotabato Light to experience power interruption Sept 13 due to NGCP activities

Local News • 06:45 AM Sun Sep 13, 2020
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Natioal Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has scheduled power interruption today that will affect the entire franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light).

In a statement, the NGCP said the interruption will come at 7:00 to 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 13, Sunday.

This is to facilitate the transfer of sources of power from Cotabato Light and Maguindanao Electric 
Cooperative to NGCP Tacurong substation and normalization afterwards.

  

