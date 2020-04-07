Cotabato Light extends rice, goods to Cotabato City, 2 Maguindanao towns

COTABATO CITY - Local officials here and in the towns of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao have expressed gratitude to the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) for the food assistance it extended to their respective constituents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its corporate social responsibility and to help cushion the impact of enhanced community quarantine, the Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light on April 6 distributed 125 sacks of rice and 3,648 assorted canned goods to the Cotabato City Peoples Palace and the people of Datu Odin and Sultan Kudarat.

"Thank you Cotabato Light," said Mayor Cheryl Mary Rose Ann F. Lu-Sinsuat of Datu Odin Sinsuat after receiving the aid from Cotabato Light personnel.

"Thank you so much, your generosity is most welcome," said Mayor Mayor Shameem Mastura of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

"In behalf of the people of Cotabato City, I say thank you Cotabato Light," Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said.

The Cotabato Light, using hastag #OneAboitiz, vows to continue to spread #PositiveEnergy

