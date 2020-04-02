Cotabato Light gives 30-day payment extension
COTABATO CITY - As we support the country’s fight against COVID-19, Cotabato Light is giving a 30-day payment extension for all bills that are due on March 15 to April 14, 2020.
Scheduled power interruptions will also be limited to customer requests and vital line maintenance to ensure that all customers will have uninterrupted electric service.
For queries and emergencies, customers can reach us 24/7 through 520-2572, 0966 302 6299 and 0939 606 6999 or FB and Twitter.
We value your safety and health. Stay at home and keep safe.
