Cotabato Light holiday schedule advisory

Dear Valued Customers,
Please be advised that the Accredited Customer Service Center at Alnor Complex will be OPEN on June 20, 2020 (Saturday) from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM with no noon break.
Wearing of mask and physical distancing is strictly observed.
Please be guided and stay safe.
