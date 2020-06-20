  Saturday Jun, 20 2020 01:42:01 AM

Cotabato Light holiday schedule advisory

Local News • 18:30 PM Fri Jun 19, 2020
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Holiday Schedule Advisory

Dear Valued Customers,

Please be advised that the Accredited Customer Service Center at Alnor Complex will be OPEN on June 20, 2020 (Saturday) from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM with no noon break.

Wearing of mask and physical distancing is strictly observed.

Please be guided and stay safe.

