Cotabato Light implements 30-day payment extension
In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will implement a 30-day payment extension for bills due on March 15 to April 14, 2020.
To protect our employees and customers who need to visit our service centers, we will limit the entry of our customers to our service centers to ensure safe distancing. Only 10 to 15 customers will be allowed to enter at one time. Other customers may wait outside, still observing social distancing.
Scheduled interruptions will be limited to customer request and vital line maintenance to ensure there is uninterrupted service.
For emergencies and other queries, you may reach us 24/7 through our customer contact lines at 520-2572, 0966-302-6299 and 0939-606-6999 as well as our FB and Twitter pages.
Keep safe everyone!#StayAtHome
Kidapawan imposes mandatory thermal scanning
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local govenrment of Kidapawan and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 has been implementing a no body temperature check,...
Darul Ifta suspends Friday prayer rites from March 19 to April 10
COTABATO CITY --- The Darul Ifta in the Bangsamoro region ordered Thursday the suspension of all Friday congregational worship rites from March 19...
Cotabato Light implements 30-day payment extension
In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will implement a 30-day payment extension for bills due...
Covid-19: Cotabato City’s contingency measures in place
COTABATO CITY --- The city has 16 isolation facilities for local coronavirus patients, Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said Thursday.
There is...
Archdiocese of Cotabato pastoral guidelines on Covid-19
In an effort to stem the pandemic of COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Cotabato issued on Tuesday, March 17, pastoral guidelines to all priests,...