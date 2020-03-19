Cotabato Light implements 30-day payment extension

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will implement a 30-day payment extension for bills due on March 15 to April 14, 2020.

To protect our employees and customers who need to visit our service centers, we will limit the entry of our customers to our service centers to ensure safe distancing. Only 10 to 15 customers will be allowed to enter at one time. Other customers may wait outside, still observing social distancing.

Scheduled interruptions will be limited to customer request and vital line maintenance to ensure there is uninterrupted service.

For emergencies and other queries, you may reach us 24/7 through our customer contact lines at 520-2572, 0966-302-6299 and 0939-606-6999 as well as our FB and Twitter pages.

Keep safe everyone!#StayAtHome