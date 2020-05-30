Cotabato Light initiates Collection On Wheels project

With the gradual lifting of restrictions on travel and activities in Mindanao, citizens and establishments are gearing up for the new normal. Despite this, movement is still limited, and many still find it difficult to travel far from their houses.

From May 27th to May 29th, AboitizPower distribution unit Cotabato Light initiated their Collection on Wheels project, which aimed to provide better, more convenient service to customers in their franchise area of Sultan Kudarat.

Through this initiative, a joint effort between Cotabato Light and the municipal government of Sultan Kudarat, customers were able to conduct their bill payments and other transactions much closer to home.

The Collection on Wheels project was located at the covered court outside of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Hall. The project followed strict safety protocols, which involved social distancing between customers and a safety barrier at the transaction desk.

Cotabato Light’s main office along Sinsuat Avenue in Cotabato City remains open to customers every Monday to Saturday, along with their fully accredited customer service center at Alnor Commercial Complex.

Photos: KAIBIGANS IN SK. Cotabato Light conducts their Collection on Wheels project in partnership with the municipal government of Sultan Kudarat. (L-R: Engr. Christopher George Tocao - AR & Collection Supervisor, SK Municipal Administrator Datu Banjo M. Mampon, AL-Hadj, (third party collection owner ) Abduladzis Mohamad and AR & Collection Specialist Anna Jane Mamaril