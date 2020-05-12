Cotabato Light "Kaibigans" raise funds to aid medical frontliners

COTABATO CITY - As the nation continues its quarantine period due to the effects of COVID-19, many livelihoods have been greatly affected. Medical frontliners have been hard at work preventing the spread of the disease, but a limited amount of resources has proved to be a significant challenge.

AboitizPower distribution unit Cotabato Light has previously extended assistance to support the local government units and health institutions of its host communities, but the "Kaibigans" of Cotabato Light also decided to help in their own personal way.

Cotabato Light’s employees held a fundraising campaign as an initiative to provide additional support out of their own pockets. Through this campaign, the Kaibigans raised a total of P245,800, and the funds were used to procure necessary medical supplies.

The Cotabato Light Kaibigans were able to distribute 200 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPEs), 4,000 surgical masks, 300 washable masks, 300 face shields, 200 shoe covers, and liters of alcohol to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) and the Cotabato City Health Office.

The donations were met with great appreciation at such a crucial time amid the battle against the new virus.

Stephen Henry L. Chin, Nurse of DOH HRH - Cotabato City and Cotabato Office on Health Services, expressed gratitude on behalf of the organization:

“The DOH HRH - Cotabato City and Office on Health Services are humbled and grateful for the Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies given by Cotabato Light and Power Company and Aboitiz Power Corporation. Indeed, this has been a very challenging time but [the] thoughtfulness and generosity have made the situation lighter for us frontliners,” Chin said.

Cotabato Light previously donated 8,000 surgical masks, 1,000 nitrile gloves, 9,000 surgical gloves, 371 safety goggles, 14 IR thermometers, 127 digital contact thermometers, and 12 liters of alcohol to CRMC.

The company had also distributed various food items to the local government units within its franchise areas of Cotabato City and the municipalities of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat. These included 3,648 assorted canned goods and 125 sacks of rice.

With the country continuing its battle to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cotabato Light and its Kaibigans ensure that medical frontliners are properly equipped to keep communities healthy and safe.