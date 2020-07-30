  Thursday Jul, 30 2020 07:43:45 PM

Cotabato Light "kuryentalks"

Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today issued another electrical safety tips for its consumers.

Electrical Safety Tip: DO NOT OVERLOAD extension cords. It could lead to overheating and a fire outbreak.

 

Image may contain: text that says '#kuryentalks Electrical Safety Tips DO NOT OVERLOAD extension cords. It could lead to overheating and a fire outbreak.'

