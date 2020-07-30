Cotabato Light "kuryentalks"
2 dead, 1 hurt in Polomolok law enforcement operations vs. Dawla Islamiyah
GEN. SANTOS CITY – Two were neutralized while another was injured in a separate buy-bust operations in Polomolok, South Cotabato against the...
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today issued another electrical safety tips for its consumers.
Electrical Safety Tip:...
Ministry of Health traces unvaccinated children against polio in BARMM
Maguindanao - The Bangsamoro Government's Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a seven-day Rapid Coverage Assessment (RCA) to trace...
Koronadal City, binaha na naman
KOROANDAL CITY -- Dahil sa nagpapatuloy na mga pag-ulan sa lungsod, binaha na naman ang ilang lugar makaraang umapaw ang mga drainage canal at ang...
COVID WATCH: 11 new cases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Eleven new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of tonight.
With...