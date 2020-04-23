Cotabato Light lends assistance to frontliners, communities

As the country faces great challenges due to the current health crisis, AboitizPower distribution unit Cotabato Light and Power Company extends a much-needed helping hand to aid its local communities.

On April 21, the Cotabato Light team donated an array of medical supplies to equip the frontliners at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC). These donations came at a crucial time as the CRMC continues to serve as one of the region’s primary care centers amidst COVID-19.

The items distributed include 11,000 surgical masks, 1,000 nitrile gloves, 8,000 surgical gloves, 371 safety goggles, 14 IR thermometers, 127 digital contact thermometers, and 12 liters of alcohol.

“We are very grateful for the incredible work that our frontliners willingly provide during these current times, and we at Cotabato Light and the Aboitiz Group are pleased to lend our full support in making sure that they are properly equipped with all they need,” said Cotabato Light President and Chief Operating Officer Valentin Saludes III.

The frontliners serving at the medical center expressed their profound gratitude for the tremendous support towards the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“The support provided by Cotabato Light and the Aboitiz Foundation allowed us to remain responsive to the demands of the current public health emergency. [This] institution has served as a beacon of light and hope in this difficult battle,” said Dr. Helen P. Yambao, Medical Center Chief at the CRMC.

Cotabato Light had also previously donated various food items to the local government units (LGU) within its franchise areas of Cotabato City and the municipalities of Sultan Kudarat and Datu Odin Sinsuat.

These included 3,648 assorted canned goods and 125 sacks of rice. The mayors of all three LGUs were very thankful to Cotabato Light and the Aboitiz Foundation for the generosity extended to them.

As an initiative started among Aboitiz Group Business Units in Mindanao, the Kaibigans of Cotabato Light also held a fundraising program so that the employees themselves could provide additional support for frontliners and local communities.

The Cotabato Light Kaibigans raised PHP 245,800, and will use these funds to procure and distribute more medical supplies and PPEs.

As the country continues to face challenges imposed by the new virus, AboitizPower business units such as Cotabato Light aim to help all those affected, in any way possible.