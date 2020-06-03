Cotabato Light main office close for payments, customer related transactions
Please be informed that effective June 12, 2020 (Friday), Cotabato Light office at Sinsuat Avenue will be CLOSED and no longer accepts payments and customer related transactions.
Our Accredited Full Customer Service Center at Alnor Complex remains OPEN from Monday – Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM with no noon break.
For more information, please call our customer service hotline, send us a message on FB, or email us.
Please be guided and stay safe!
