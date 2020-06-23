  Tuesday Jun, 23 2020 03:51:07 PM

Cotabato Light office no longer accepting bill payments

Local News • 15:45 PM Tue Jun 23, 2020
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Dear Valued Customers,

Please be informed that effective June 12, 2020 (Friday), Cotabato Light office at Sinsuat Avenue will be CLOSED and no longer accepts payments and customer related transactions.

Our Accredited Full Customer Service Center at Alnor Complex remains OPEN from Monday – Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM with no noon break.

For more information, please call our customer service hotline, send us a message on FB, or email us.

Please be guided and stay safe!

