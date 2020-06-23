Cotabato Light office no longer accepting bill payments
Dear Valued Customers,
Please be informed that effective June 12, 2020 (Friday), Cotabato Light office at Sinsuat Avenue will be CLOSED and no longer accepts payments and customer related transactions.
Our Accredited Full Customer Service Center at Alnor Complex remains OPEN from Monday – Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM with no noon break.
For more information, please call our customer service hotline, send us a message on FB, or email us.
Please be guided and stay safe!
Lanao del Sur now has 69 COVID-19 cases, Basilan 6
COTABATO CITY --- The province of Lanao del Sur has 12 more local COVID-19 cases, raising to 69 the number of residents infected with coronavirus...
Lalaki patay sa anti-drug op sa Koronadal City
Lalaki patay, sa isinagawang drug entrapment operation sa National Highway, Brgy. Carpenter Hill, Koronadal City ngayong umaga.
Kinilala...
"No CCTS card, No entry" ipapatupad sa South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - Pinaalalahan ng Lokal na pamahalaan ng probinsya ng South Cotabato ang mga residente nito lalong-lalo na sa mga taga-karatig...
Army lieutenant killed, 9 others hurt in clash with terrorists in Sulu
COTABATO CITY --- An Army lieutenant was killed while nine others were wounded in running gunfights in Patikul, Sulu Monday.
The slain...