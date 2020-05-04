  Monday May, 04 2020 09:35:09 PM

Cotabato Light opens main business office to cater influx of customers' payments

Local News • 16:45 PM Mon May 4, 2020
31
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced it will open its main office along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City to cater the influx of customers' payments.  

Its accredited full customer service center at AlNor Commercial Center remains open Mondays to Saturdays.

 

No photo description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DOH-12 issues clarificatory statement on COVID-19 postive patient in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has issued clarificatory statment on the case of PH3669, the 11th confirmed...

2 Army quarantine sentries killed in Dawlah Islamiya attack

COTABATO CITY --- Dawlah Islamiya bandits killed two soldiers enforcing community quarantine regulations and wounded another in an attack Sunday...

Cotabato Light opens main business office to cater influx of customers' payments

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced it will open its main office along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato...

11 more NPAS yield to police in South Cotabato

SOUTH COTABATO --- Eleven more New People’s Army guerillas surrendered in Santo Niño town Sunday and together renounced their membership with the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 4, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

 

1. DALAWANG mga bata, patay matapos sumabog ang pinaglaruang granada...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208