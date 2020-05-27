  Wednesday May, 27 2020 12:11:27 AM

Cotabato Light payment partner to hold "Collection on Wheels" in Sultan Kudarat town

Local News • 20:15 PM Tue May 26, 2020
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Please be informed that we will be conducting a Collection on Wheels program to accept your payments starting May 27, 2020 (Wednesday) until May 29, 2020 (Friday) . This is a joint effort between Cotabato Light and the Municipal Government of Sultan Kudarat . Please see the details below.

Venue: Covered Court of Municipal Hall, Sultan Kudarat

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

This will be facilitated by our Accredited Payment Partner.

Please don't forget to bring your bill or official receipt indicating the account id for faster payment transaction.

For more information, please call our customer service hotline or send us a message on FB and email.

 

 

