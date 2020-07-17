Cotabato Light reminds public electricity theft is a crime
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has reminded the public that electricity theft is a crime and punishable under Republic Act 7832 or the Anti-Electric Transmission llines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.
Should you have any inquiries about electric consumption, tips, and bill payment, listen to Cotabato Light radio program over DXMS in Cotabato City every SAturday at 9 a.m.
