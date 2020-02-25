Cotabato Light says its payment and customer service office open today
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced that its Collection and Customer Service office located at Al Nor Shopping Mall is open today, Feb. 25, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For payment options, the Cotabato Light said clients may transact with Third Party Collection Agents - ECPAY, Cebuana, CIS Bayad Center, Mlhuillier and SAVEMORE (Citimall).
For inquiries, clients are advised to call (064) 520-2572 .
