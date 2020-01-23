Cotabato Light skeds 6-hour power interruption

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled a 6-hour power interrution on Saturday along portions of Barnagay Rosary Heights 2, particularly to some portions of Purok Sampaloc, Dapdap area.

This is to facilitate line maintenance works on Jan. 25 from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

However, power will be immediately restored when works are done ahead of schedule.