Cotabato Light skeds 6-hour power interruption
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled a 6-hour power interrution on Saturday along portions of Barnagay Rosary Heights 2, particularly to some portions of Purok Sampaloc, Dapdap area.
This is to facilitate line maintenance works on Jan. 25 from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.
However, power will be immediately restored when works are done ahead of schedule.
Police officers as “bakunadors” in Maguindanao fight vs polio
PARANG, Maguindanao – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro region have actively participationg in the “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” while...
Socoteco 1 skeds 9-hour power outages in Koronadal on Saturday, Sunday
Scheduled power interruption on January 25, 2020 (Saturday) 8:00AM-5:00PM
Areas to be affected:
ENTIRE MATULAS SUBSTATION including...
1. ABOT SA 3.4 MILLION PESOS na halaga ng iligal na droga, nasamsam ng mga...
Soldier slain, pal hurt in North Cotabato ambush
MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato – Military and police authorities here and in Maguindanao have been hunting two men who ambushed and killed a soldier...