COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has issued a notice of electric service power interruption on October 3, 2020 (Saturday) to facilitate upgrading of power lines in the area.

Power interruption will come at 7:00 AM - 12:00 NN along portions of Purok 3, San Vicente Academy, Barangay Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City.