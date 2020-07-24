Cotabato Light skeds interruption in portion of Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power interruption along portions of Don E Sero and Nayon Shariff Kabunsuan in the city.
The interruption that will run for one hour was done to facilitate primary pole and line relocation in the area.
Cotabato Light skeds interruption in portion of Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power interruption along portions of Don E Sero and Nayon Shariff...
BARMMM builds four 100-bed capacity isolation centers for COVID patients
COTABATO CITY – Four additional 100-bed Covid-19 isolation facilities are now being constructed by the Bangsamoro Government in the provinces of...
5-month old boy, 10 others new COVID-19 patients in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Eleven new cases of COVID-19 positive patients have been recorded in the Sosscsksargen region, raising the total cases to 195, the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 23, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. FR. CHITO SUGANOB na hinostage sa Marawi, sumakabilang buhay na
2. ...
Tacurong City distressed OFW gets aid from OWWA
COTABATO CITY – As part of recognition for their contributions to the country’s coffers while working and earning abroad, the now distressed...