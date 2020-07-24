  Friday Jul, 24 2020 09:28:16 AM

Cotabato Light skeds interruption in portion of Cotabato City

Local News • 09:15 AM Fri Jul 24, 2020
10
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power interruption along portions of Don E Sero and Nayon Shariff Kabunsuan in the city.

The interruption that will run for one hour was done to facilitate primary pole and line relocation in the area. 

